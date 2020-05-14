Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas nine times, Ukrainian soldier died

On May 13, the armed formations of the Russian Federation launched nine attacks on Ukrainian positions in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions. Ukrainian defenders timely responded to the enemy attacks by using duty weapons," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

As noted, the Russian-occupation troops launched five attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Skhid and four more attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich.

As a result of the enemy shelling, two Ukrainian soldiers were wounded, another defender received fatal injuries.

Read more: Ukrainian troops come under 120mm mortar fire near Krymske

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have already violated ceasefire five times. No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported.