Ukraine reports 422 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, taking total to 16,847

Ukraine confirmed 16,847 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of May 14, according to the Public Health Centre.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"16,847 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, including 422 cases over the past day. In particular, the disease was confirmed among 1,172 children and 3,278 healthcare workers," the Public Health Centre wrote on Facebook.

Some 11,527 patients are undergoing treatment at home under doctors’ supervision, including 2,684 healthcare workers and 961 children. In hospitals, there are 5,320 patients with COVID-19, including 211 children and 594 healthcare workers. Some 222 patients are on artificial lung ventilation, of whom are 1 child and 19 healthcare workers.

According to the Public Health Centre, 456 people have died from complications related to COVID-19, including 24 healthcare workers. Among those deceased were mostly people over the age of 50 (86%).

At the same time, 4,143 people in Ukraine have already recovered, including 1,058 healthcare workers - a repeated laboratory test has found no virus.