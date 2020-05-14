Infrastructure Ministry develops plan for resumption of passenger traffic; airlines offer to resume domestic and intl flights simultaneously

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine has developed a plan for the resumption of passenger traffic, taking into account the three stages of the launch of transport.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Transport will withdraw from quarantine step by step. By the end of the week, the dates of the stages should have been agreed with the Ministry of Health so that people could get to work but protected from the spread of coronavirus as much as possible," Minister Vladyslav Krykliy wrote on his Telegram Channel.

According to him, at the first stage, it is planned to launch urban transport (except for public mini-bus taxis) and suburban (within the same area), as well as launch of domestic flights and partially launch railway operations: running of up to 50% of trains during peak hours, launch 42 pairs of long-distance trains of the Intercity and Night Express categories.

At the second stage, it is planned to allow interregional and international road transport, to launch all suburban trains that will run during daylight hours, and all passenger trains, except for seasonal ones.

At the third stage, it is proposed to open international air and rail communication, as well as seasonal trains.

"We work with air carriers and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to determine the countries from which the resumption of international flights will begin. Airlines suggest resuming domestic flights simultaneously with international ones," Krykliy noted.

Read more: Health Ministry Advocating Restrictions On Traffic Inside Country Over Coronavirus

According to him, passengers and transport personnel are required to use personal protective equipment, temperature screening and disinfection of transport facilities (airports, railway stations, etc.) will be carried out.

The number of passengers will be limited for vehicles within the seating area.