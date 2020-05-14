Kyiv confirms 52 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Kyiv city confirmed 2,012 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of May 14, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The number of city residents diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease has grown by 52 people over the past day. Six healthcare workers are among them. Two people have died because of the coronavirus in Kyiv over the past day," he said at a briefing on May 14, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

Among the people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv city in the past day are 31 women aged 18-81 years, and 4 girls aged 2-16 years. In addition, 15 men aged 23-80 years and 2 boys aged 12 and 16 years have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Since the start of the pandemic, 42 people have died from the disease in Kyiv city.

A reminder that Ukraine had 16,847 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 14, including 422 new cases reported in the previous day.