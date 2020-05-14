Two military killed on May 13 during scheduled exercise in JFO area

Two servicemen were killed during a scheduled exercise in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) on Wednesday, May 13, the press service of the JFO reported.

Censor.NET reports citing JFO press centre post on Facebook.

"Military police officers and law enforcers are working on the site to investigate circumstances. The Joint Forces Command offers deep condolences to families and friends of the dead servicemen," it said on its Facebook page on Thursday.

