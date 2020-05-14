Two military killed on May 13 during scheduled exercise in JFO area
Two servicemen were killed during a scheduled exercise in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) on Wednesday, May 13, the press service of the JFO reported.
Censor.NET reports citing JFO press centre post on Facebook.
"Military police officers and law enforcers are working on the site to investigate circumstances. The Joint Forces Command offers deep condolences to families and friends of the dead servicemen," it said on its Facebook page on Thursday.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password