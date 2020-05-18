Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas eight times, three Ukrainian soldiers wounded

On May 17, the armed formations of the Russian Federation launched eight attacks on Ukrainian positions in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, UAVs, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press centre of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops used 82mm mortars, grenade machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); UAVs were used to drop VOG-17 grenades outside Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); heavy machine guns and small arms – to shell defenders of Slavne (26km south-west of Donetsk) and Nevelske (18km north-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – in the area of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, Ukrainian troops came under grenade machine gun and heavy machine-gun fire near Novooleksandrivka (65km west of Luhansk).

Three Ukrainian servicemen were wounded over the past day.

"Ukrainian defenders timely responded to all enemy armed provocations and made the opposing side stop shelling by aimed fire," the Headquarters noted.