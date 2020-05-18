Zelenskyi initiates creation of working group to solve Crimean Tatars' problems

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi is initiating the creation of a working group in the President's Office to solve the problems of the Crimean Tatar people.

Censor.NET reports citing president's website.

He stated this during a meeting with representatives of the Crimean Tatar people, the presidential press service reported.

"This working group should give us proposals, and we should exchange these proposals and move very quickly," Zelenskyi said.

According to him, the working group should consider not only legal but also economic issues of concern to Crimean Tatars.

Zelenskyi said that deportation was one of the terrible tragedies of the Crimean Tatar people, the people of Ukraine and Ukrainian land.

"Hundreds of thousands of Crimean Tatar families have been forcibly expelled from their homeland. May the memory of victims live forever," Zelenskyi said.

The leader of the Crimean Tatar people, Mustafa Dzhemilev, thanked the president for honouring the memory of the victims of deportations.

"We are very grateful that today the 76th anniversary is marked at such a level, with installations with the Crimean Tatar flag on the Cabinet building, and today, I know, there will be [installations] on the building of the President's Office. Thank you for your statements published today, for an order of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We very much hope that the topic of Crimea, the topic of its returning to Ukraine and restoring the territorial integrity of Ukraine will never disappear from the agenda of the leadership of our state," Dzhemilev said.

He supported the president's decision to set up a working group to deal with the problems of the Crimean Tatars.