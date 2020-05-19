Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas 11 times, no loses among Ukrainian soldiers

On May 18, the armed formations of the Russian Federation launched 11 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press centre of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of a tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops used 82mm mortars and heavy machine guns to shell Ukrainian positions near Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms – outside Taramchuk (29km south-west of Donetsk), Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk), Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of a tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired 82mm mortars and grenade machine guns on Ukrainian troops Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – on the outskirts of Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk) and outside Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); under-barrel grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms – near Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); grenade machine guns – in the area of Novooleksandrivka (65km west of Luhansk).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

The Joint Forces took necessary measures to ensure absolute control in the JFO area, the Headquarters noted.

Today, the Russian-occupation forces have opened fire from 82mm and 120mm mortars near Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk); 120mm mortars – on the defenders of Novotoshkivske.