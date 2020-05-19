Ukraine reports 260 new cases of coronavirus in past 24 hours

Ukraine’s cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 grew to 18,876 on May 19, according to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 260 persons have fallen ill over the past day. During the entire period of the pandemic, 18,876 people have fallen ill, including 1,348 children and 3,969 healthcare workers," Stepanov said at a briefing on May 19, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

According to the health minister, 24 children and 46 health workers have contracted COVID-19 over the past day. Ukraine has recorded 13 deaths related to the coronavirus in the past day.

In total, 5,632 people in Ukraine have recovered and 548 people have died since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: Kyiv residential care home in Darnytsky district diagnoses 81 people with COVID-19 – Klitschko

Ukraine has conducted 7,062 PCR tests in the past 24 hours.

The largest number of coronavirus cases over the past day has been reported in Kyiv city (38), Lviv region (32), Chernivtsi region (29), and Kharkiv region (27).