World media write about Russian special forces in Donbass. Zelenskyi obliged to mention this flagrant fact of Russian aggression in his anniversary film, - Butusov

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi must admit the fact that the Russian military was in the Donbas, proof of which was discovered by fighters of the 93 brigade of the Armed Forces.

Censor.NET reports citing Yurii Butusov's post on Facebook.

"The Moscow correspondent of the most respected Spanish newspaper El Pais Pilar Bonet today published an article about a video captured by fighters of the 93rd mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces, in which special forces of the Russian Federal Security Service are using modern technology to conduct military operations against Ukrainian troops," Butusov said.

Censor.NET editor in chief noted that Pilar took a comment about the event.

"But it was especially difficult for me to explain one question - why can't she find the statements of the President of Ukraine, the condemnation of aggression by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, statements and discussions in the Parliament of Ukraine, why Ukraine did not submit this video for evaluation to the UN, other European capitals, to NATO headquarters?

I had to explain that President Zelenskyi and his subordinates are very afraid of Vladimir Putin.

I had to explain that the heroes of the 93rd brigade honestly fulfil the tasks set by Ukraine, honestly protect the people, and President Zelenskyi, instead of protecting the people of Ukraine, pretends that he does not notice the death of our soldiers, that there is no aggression. To continue to negotiate with Putin. And therefore, there are no official statements from Kyiv. Indeed, the recognition of Russian aggression means complete disruption of the Minsk agreements," Butusov said.

"If Zelenskyi in his film on the anniversary of taking office does not mention this glaring fact of Russian aggression, then he is just a coward and a liar," journalist summarizes.