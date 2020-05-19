Kyiv city reports 38 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Kyiv city cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 grew to 2,359 as of May 19, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"The number of city residents diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease has grown by 38 people over the past day. Eight healthcare workers are among them. Three persons have died because of the coronavirus in Kyiv over the past day," Klitschko said at a briefing on May 19, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

Among the people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv city in the past day are 23 women aged 29-87 years, and two girls aged 2 and 3 years. In addition, 12 men aged 24-58 years and a 9-year-old boy have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Since the start of the pandemic, 285 people have recovered from the disease in Kyiv city.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine confirmed 18,876 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of May 19, including 260 new infections in the previous day.