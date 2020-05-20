Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas 10 times, no loses among Ukrainian soldiers

On May 19, the armed formations of the Russian Federation launched ten attacks on Ukrainian positions in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

As noted, the Russian-occupation troops launched six attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Skhid and four more attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich.

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation forces have already opened fire three times. No casualties among Ukrainian military have been reported.