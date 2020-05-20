Kyiv reports 51 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Kyiv city cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 grew to 2,410 as of May 20, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The number of city residents diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease has grown by 51 people over the past day. Eight healthcare workers are among them. Two persons have died because of the coronavirus in Kyiv over the past day," Klitschko said at a briefing on May 20.

Among the people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv city in the past day are 22 women aged 22-75 years, and three girls aged 9, 12 and 13 years. In addition, 19 men aged 19-77 years and 4 boys aged between 8 and 12 have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Since the start of the pandemic, 54 people have died because of the coronavirus disease in Kyiv city.

Ukraine confirmed 19,230 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of May 20, including 354 new infections in the previous day.