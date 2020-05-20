17 500 328
Zelenskyi says one term in office will not be enough to fulfill all promises
President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that one term in office will not be enough for him to fulfill all his promises given to Ukrainians.
As reported by Censor.NET.
He said this at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday, when asked whether one term in office is enough for him to fulfil all the promises given to the Ukrainian people.
"I don't know, to be honest - one [term in office] will not be enough," Zelenskyi said.
As Ukrinform reported, the press conference of President Zelenskyi was dedicated to his first year in office.
