Boris Lozhkin thanked the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the prompt reaction in the investigation of the synagogue arson in Kherson

The President of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine Boris Lozhkin noted the efficient work of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the investigation of the attempted arson of the synagogue in Kherson, which took place on the night of April 20.

Lozhkin emphasized that less than a month had passed since that day, and the suspects have already been placed under round-the clock house arrest.

"The two perpetrators, who decided to "mark" the Holocaust Remembrance Day Yom Hashoah in this way, happened to be convinced anti-Semites, according to the investigators. If they knew a little more about the scale of the Holocaust and its reasons, they would hardly have committed this crime," Lozhkin wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, the Kherson failed arson of the synagogue and the detention of the perpetrators showed the effectiveness of the cooperation between the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which was agreed by the Confederation with the Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov in 2018. Since the beginning of the year, 7 facts of anti-Semitism manifestation have already been revealed, and an immediate reaction of the law enforcement authorities has followed for each of them.

"Once again, I would like to thank the Ministry of Internal Affairs for its effective work in detecting and curbing manifestations of anti-Semitism. The fewer such incidents, the healthier and more tolerant the whole society will be," Lozhkin added.

According to the data of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine, the property of the Cultural and Educational Center "Beys Stern Shulman" in Kryvyi Rih was damaged in January. The perpetrator was quickly found, and on March 18 the indictment was already forwarded to the court.

In early February, a Cherkasy resident called on Facebook to exterminate Jews. And in late February, a member of the local Jewish community was attacked in the Vinnytsia synagogue by a drunken man who shouted anti-Semitic slogans.

In early April, a resident of Ivano-Frankivsk region shared anti-Semitic materials on Facebook.

All these facts are under investigation.