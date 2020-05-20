Ukraine reopens 66 checkpoints on borders with Poland and three more countries

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a resolution that provides for the reopening of 66 checkpoints on the borders with Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

The relevant decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday, May 20.

"The Interior Ministry has developed a draft regulation, which provides for the resumption of traffic through 66 checkpoints on the borders with the European Union and the Republic of Moldova. The implementation of the project will resume full traffic on the borders with the Republic of Poland, Hungary, the Slovak Republic and the Republic of Moldova," Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said.

At the same time, according to the minister, the checkpoints on the borders with the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus will be temporarily closed due to the epidemiological situation in these countries.

Read more: EU to provide Ukraine with EUR 1.2 bln of macro-financial assistance – Zelenskyi

Since March 17, Ukraine has temporarily closed checkpoints across the state border for international passenger rail, air and road traffic (for buses).

As of May 20, Ukraine had 19,230 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases, including 354 new infections in the previous day.