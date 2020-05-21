Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 18 times, three Ukrainian soldiers wounded

On May 20, the armed formations of the Russian Federation launched 18 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, sniper's weapon and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

As noted, the Russian-occupation troops launched 12 attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Skhid and six more attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich.

Two Ukrainian servicemen were wounded over the past day.

The Ukrainian military gave a decent response to the enemy attacks and thwarted hostile armed activity with duty weapons.

Today, the Russian-occupation forces have already opened fire once. One Ukrainian soldier has been wounded.