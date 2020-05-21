Ukraine reports 476 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine confirmed 19,706 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of May 21, according to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

"Some 476 persons have fallen ill over the past day. During the entire period of the pandemic, 19,706 people have fallen ill, including 1,405 children and 3,833 healthcare workers," Stepanov said at a briefing on May 21.

According to the health minister, 29 children and 76 health workers have contracted COVID-19 over the past day. Ukraine has recorded 272 recovered cases and 15 deaths related to the coronavirus in the past day.

In total, 6,227 people in Ukraine have recovered and 579 people have died since the start of the pandemic.

Ukraine has conducted 9,361 PCR tests in the past 24 hour

The largest number of coronavirus cases over the past day has been reported in Rive region (70), Kyiv region (55), Chernivtsi region (46), and Kyiv city (65).