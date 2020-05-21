United States allocates additional $1 mln to support Ukraine’s response to COVID-19

The United States has committed additional $1 million to support Ukraine’s response to the coronavirus COVID-19, according to the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine press service.

"The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has committed an additional $1 million to support Ukraine’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This assistance, which will be provided through a Ukrainian NGO, will procure COVID-related commodities, including medical equipment and supplies," the embassy wrote on its website.

It notes that to date, the U.S. Government has allocated $15.5 million to support the response to COVID-19 in Ukraine.

As reported, the United States has invested over $5 billion in total assistance to Ukraine in the past 20 years.

Read more: Ukrainian government introduces adaptive lockdown until June 22

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is an independent agency of the United States federal government that is responsible for non-military assistance to other countries by the United States. The USAID administration acts in coordination with the U.S. Secretary of State.