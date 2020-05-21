Kyiv reports 65 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Kyiv city cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 grew to 2,475 as of May 21, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The number of city residents diagnosed with COVID-19 disease has grown by 65 people over the past day. Seven healthcare workers are among them," Klitschko said at a briefing on May 21.

Three persons have died because of the coronavirus in Kyiv over the past day, bringing the total death toll to 57.

Among the people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv city in the past day are 43 women aged 18-89 years, and two girls aged 5 and 7 years. In addition, 19 men aged 19-82 years and a 16-year-old boy have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Read more: Cultural industry may resume work from July 1 – acting minister

According to Klitschko, nine people have recovered in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, 315 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

Ukraine confirmed 19,706 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of May 21, including 476 new infections in the previous day.