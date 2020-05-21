Invaders firing at truck in Donbas. One Ukrainian soldier killed, one wounded, four injured

In Luhansk region, Russian-occupation forces used heavy machine guns to shell a Ukrainian truck. As a result of the shelling, one Ukrainian soldier was killed, another one was wounded, and four others sustained combat injuries.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Today, on May 21, in Luhansk region, a courageous Ukrainian defender died in a truck explosion as a result of 120mm mortar shelling. Also, one soldier was wounded and four others were injured. The injured servicemen were taken to a medical institution and provided with proper medical care," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

The Joint Forces command expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased soldier.

According to Defense Ministry spokesman Maksym Prauta, Russian-backed forces have attacked positions of the Joint Forces three times today. As a result of the enemy attacks, one soldier was killed, two wounded and four injured. All of them were evacuated to a hospital to receive the necessary medical assistance.

The Ukrainian military gave a decent response to the attacks and thwarted hostile armed activity with duty weapons. The enemy's losses are being specified.