Pechersk court ordered Prosecutor General to investigate Biden’s interference in Shokin’s work

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv ordered the Office of the Prosecutor General to include in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations information on the interference of a US citizen, former vice president Joe Biden, in the activities of the former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor Shokin.

Censor.NET reports citing court order signed by Judge Vovk, which is not subject to appeal.

"To oblige the competent person to enter information in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations of the Office of the Prosecutor General, in the production of which the procedural management in criminal proceedings No. 62020000000000236 of 02.24.2020 is carried out, to enter into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations a summary of factual circumstances that may indicate the commission of a criminal offence under Part 2 of Article 343 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of Ukraine (Intervention in the activities of a law enforcement officer. - Ed.) in criminal proceedings number 62020000000000236 from 24.02.2020 years, * information about interference in the activities of the former Prosecutor General of Ukraine LITSO_1 - is a citizen of the United States of America LITSO_5, former US Vice-President ", - says the decision of the court.

On May 19, MP Andrii Derkach released audio materials that may indicate the influence of ex-vice president of the United States Joseph Baydan on the fifth president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko. In "European Solidarity" Petro Poroshenko called it "Russian provocation", and the recordings "fabricated fragments."