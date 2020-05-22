Ukraine reports 20,148 coronavirus infections, including 442 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine reported 20,148 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of May 22, according to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 442 persons have fallen ill over the past day. During the entire period of the pandemic, 20,148 people have fallen ill, including 1,434 children and 3,907 healthcare workers," Stepanov said at a briefing on May 22.

According to the health minister, 29 children and 74 health workers have contracted COVID-19 over the past day. Ukraine has recorded 358 recovered cases and 9 deaths related to the coronavirus in the past day.

In total, 6,585 people in Ukraine have recovered and 588 people have died since the start of the pandemic.

Ukraine has conducted 8,923 PCR tests in the past 24 hours.

The largest number of coronavirus cases over the past day has been reported in Lviv region (65), Chernivtsi region (63), and Kyiv city (47).