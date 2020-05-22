Kyiv not ready to move to second stage of quarantine exit - Health Ministry

Kyiv city is not ready to start the second stage of easing quarantine measures from May 22, according to the Health Ministry of Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing Health Ministry report.

The ministry explained that the incidence (the total number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 7 days per 100 thousand population) is 15.6 with the required less than 12 people; bed occupancy - 36.12%; PCR testing coverage - 44.77 per 100 thousand population.

Thus, the ministry concludes that Kyiv is not ready to start the second stage of easing restrictive measures.

As reported, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that public transport would begin to operate as usual from May 23, the Kyiv subway would resume its work on May 25.

As of 9:00 on May 22, Ukraine reported 20,148 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 588 deaths and 6,585 recovered cases. The total number of coronavirus cases in Kyiv city has reached 2,522.