Kyiv confirms 47 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Kyiv city cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 grew to 2,522 as of May 22, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The number of city residents diagnosed with COVID-19 disease has grown by 47 people over the past day. Nine healthcare workers are among them," Klitschko said at a briefing on May 22.

One person has died because of the coronavirus in Kyiv over the past day, bringing the total death toll to 58.

Among the people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv city in the past day are 19 women aged 19-86 years, 23 men aged 19-76 years, and two boys aged 9 and 10 years.

According to Klitschko, 32 people have recovered in the past 24 hours.

Ukraine confirmed 20,148 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of May 22, including 442 new infections in the previous day.