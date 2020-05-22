Level of vaccination in Ukraine falls by 20% amid Covid-19 pandemic - Zelenskyi

Ukraine's Healthcare Ministry reports a drop in the level of vaccination: it has fallen by 20% since the beginning of the lockdown It was stated during the meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Censor.NET reports citing president's website.

"It is important that you bring this idea across the people. After all, measles, tetanus, tuberculosis are serious diseases and are no less dangerous than coronavirus infection. We need to explain to Ukrainians that vaccination is still important," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

As we reported earlier, 13 Ukrainian regions are ready to proceed to the second stage of the emerging from the quarantine.

Such results were received on the results of the rates of incidence (less than 12 persons for 100,000 of the population), a load of beds (less than 50%) and coverage with testing (over 12 persons for 100,000 of the population).

It is worth noting that such cities as Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro are not ready for the implementation of such measures, but the metro in these cities will start to work on May 25.