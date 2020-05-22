Checkpoints on Ukraine's border with occupied Crimea to be closed until June 22 - Border Service

Entry-exit checkpoints on the administrative border of Ukraine and Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia will be closed until June 22, said a spokesperson of the State Border Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"Yesterday, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine issued decree No. 392 on adaptive quarantine, and in accordance with this decree, amendments were made into government regulations, in particular, into decree No. 291, which regulates the crossing of the administrative border and the functioning of entry-exit checkpoints border with the occupied Crimea. And the duration of this order has been extended until June 22," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

Demchenko recalled that in accordance with this order, the functioning of the checkpoint on the border with Crimea was temporarily suspended. People who are registered there may enter the occupied territory, and people registered outside the occupied territory - in mainland Ukraine.

"In addition, the head of the State Border Service may make separate decisions regarding individual citizens in case of humanitarian reasons," he added.