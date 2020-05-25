Ukraine reports 259 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine reported 21,245 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of May 25, according to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 259 persons have fallen ill over the past day. During the entire period of the pandemic, 21,245 people have fallen ill, including 1,546 children and 4,112 healthcare workers," Stepanov said at a briefing on May 25.

According to the health minister, 16 children and 43 health workers have contracted COVID-19 over the past day. Ukraine has recorded 126 recovered cases and 6 deaths related to the coronavirus in the past day.

In total, 7,234 people in Ukraine have recovered and 623 people have died since the start of the pandemic.

Ukraine has conducted 6,270 PCR tests in the past 24 hours.

The largest number of coronavirus cases over the past day has been reported in Chernivtsi region (45), Lviv region (27), and Kyiv city (29).