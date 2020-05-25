Eight regions not ready to ease coronavirus lockdown - Health Ministry

As of May 25, eight regions in Ukraine did not meet all the necessary criteria for easing quarantine measures introduced to prevent the coronavirus spread, according to the Health Ministry.

Censor.NET reports citing Health Ministry report.

In particular, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zakarpattia, Luhansk, Lviv, Rivne and Chernivtsi regions are not ready to weaken quarantine yet, according to data provided by the ministry.

The ministry explains that these regions do not meet the required incidence rate (total number of new COVID-19 cases in the past 7 days per 100 thousand population) or test coverage.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers on May 20 decided to move to a so-called adaptive lockdown model from May 22 to June 22.

Read more: Adaptive quarantine decree comes into force in Ukraine from May 22 to June 22

As of May 25, Ukraine reported 21,245 coronavirus cases, including 259 COVID-19 infections confirmed in the previous day.