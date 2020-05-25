Kyiv confirms 29 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Kyiv city cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 grew to 2,652 as of May 25, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"The number of city residents diagnosed with COVID-19 disease has grown by 29 people over the past day. Three healthcare workers are among them," Klitschko said at a briefing on May 25.

One person has died because of the coronavirus in Kyiv over the past day, bringing the total death toll to 60.

Among the people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv city in the past day are 15 women aged 27-72 years, two girls aged 11 and 12 years. In addition, 11 men aged 37-75 years and a 10-year-old boy have fallen ill with the coronavirus.

According to Klitschko, two people have recovered in the past 24 hours. In total, 360 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

Ukraine confirmed 21,245 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of May 25, including 259 new infections in the previous day.