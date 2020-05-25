PM Shmyhal orders creation of a three-month reserve of means to tackle COVID-19

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has instructed relevant government agencies to create a reserve of personal protective equipment for hospitals for a period of three months.

Censor.NET reports citing Government portal.

This issue was discussed at a meeting on medical procurement related to the prevention of COVID-19 spread and the provision of medical services to coronavirus patients, according to the Government portal.

"It is necessary to clearly determine that the provision of personal protective equipment should be guaranteed for three months. We want to form such a reserve in the hospitals on the front lines now," the prime minister said.

According to Shmyhal, Ukrainian-made goods should be a priority in public procurement. He also instructed the Economy Ministry to provide a list of manufacturers of personal protective equipment, medicines and equipment. He stressed that all requirements for manufacturers must be unified.

The meeting was attended by Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov, SBU Chairman Ivan Bakanov, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko, Minister of Economic Development Ihor Petrashko and others.