Zelenskyi to take under personal control procurements of individual protective means, hospitals not provided with all necessary so far

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi will take under his personal control the purchases of the individual protective equipment done by the Health Ministry.

Censor.NET reports citing president's website.

As a president's press service reported, this topic was discussed at a traditional conference call on combating the spread of coronavirus.

The head of state did not agree with the statement that Ukrainian hospitals are currently provided with everything necessary in sufficient quantity.

"We are receiving signals that hospitals don't have everything. Despite the government's figure that the medical institutions are provided by 70%, some assets are not available. Doctors are provided with antiseptics by 600%, but disposable gowns – only by 16%, and disposable glasses and shields – by 4%, biosecurity suits – by 51%. Therefore, hospitals are not provided with everything. To talk about 70% provision, we need to have all the assets at the level of 70%," Zelenskyi said.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted the government had set itself the task of providing a three-month supply of medical protection means for the doctors. Priority will be given to those suppliers who will be able to supply goods in the near future.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that criminal proceedings had been initiated against six dishonest companies - participants in procurement, which, among other things, did not supply goods after receiving the money, showed poor quality and so on.