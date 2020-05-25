SMM reports increase in ceasefire violations in Donbas over period of May 4-17

Between May 4 and 17, the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) recorded about 10,500 ceasefire violations, including approximately 2,000 explosions.

Censor.NET reports citing SMM OSCE report.

"Between 4 and 17 May, the SMM recorded about 10,500 ceasefire violations, including approximately 2,000 explosions. This compares with about 9,800 and 2,750, respectively, in the previous two-week period," reads the report of May 18, 2020, posted on the organization’s website on May 25.

The Mission continued monitoring the security situation in and around the three disengagement areas, observing a calm situation inside the one near Stanytsia Luhanska, continued ceasefire violations inside the one near Petrivske, and the presence of persons inside the ones near Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission corroborated reports of nine civilian casualties all injuries, including five children, bringing the total since the beginning of 2020 to 44 (six fatalities and 38 injuries).

See more: Ukraine shows OSCE Russian passports of Donbas representatives in TCG. PHOTOS

The SMM continued to see mines and unexploded ordnance, including 865 anti-tank mines near Staromykhailivka and at least 50 anti-tank mines near Lebedynske.

The SMM continued to facilitate and monitor adherence to localized ceasefires to enable repairs to, and construction and maintenance of, critical civilian infrastructure. This included repairs to the South Donbass Water Pipeline near Vasylivka, which provides water to 1.2 million civilians on both sides of the contact line.