Ukraine confirms 339 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine’s cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 rose to 21,584 as of May 26, according to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 339 persons have fallen ill over the past day. During the entire period of the pandemic, 21,584 people have fallen ill, including 1,581 children and 4,183 healthcare workers," Stepanov said at a briefing on May 26.

According to the health minister, 35 children and 71 health workers have contracted COVID-19 over the past day. Ukraine has recorded 341 recovered cases and 21 deaths related to the coronavirus in the past day.

In total, 7,575 people in Ukraine have recovered and 644 people have died of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Ukraine has conducted 9,653 PCR tests in the past 24 hours.

The largest number of coronavirus cases over the past day has been reported in Lviv region (45), Rivne region (41) and Kyiv city (58)