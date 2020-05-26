Gyms, pools, interregional passenger transportation to be resumed from June 1 – Liashko

On June 1, it is planned to resume operation of gyms, pools and interregional overland passenger transportation.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Deputy Health Minister / Senior Medical Officer, Viktor Liashko, has said this at a briefing.

He noted that Health Ministry’s recommendations as for the operation of pools and gyms will be made public soon.

In compliance with it, every single region will switch to the next quarantine relaxation phase when reaches the required epidemiological indicators.

Read more: Kyiv confirms 29 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

On May 25, the number of new coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 339 over May 24 to 21,584, and the number of deaths rose by 21 over May 24 to 644, at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 30.9%, and the number of new lethal cases rose 3.5 times.

A total of 341 people recovered.

Therefore, on May 25, the indicator of newly-registered coronavirus-infected people was lower than that of those, who recovered (339 vs 341).