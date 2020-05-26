Kyiv confirms 58 new cases of coronavirus in past 24 hours

Kyiv city’s cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 grew to 2,710 as of May 26, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The number of city residents diagnosed with COVID-19 disease has grown by 58 people over the past day. 16 healthcare workers are among them," Klitschko said at a briefing on May 26.

One person has died of the coronavirus in Kyiv over the past day, bringing the total death toll to 61.

Among the people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv city in the past day are 24 women aged 19-81 years, two girls aged 8 and 17 years. In addition, 29 men aged 18-81 years and three boys aged 9, 15 and 16 years have fallen ill with the coronavirus.

Ukraine confirmed 21,584 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of May 26, including 339 new infections in the previous day.