Statement by Former US Ambassadors to Ukraine on the Support of Ukrainian-American Cooperation

On May 26, Atlantic Council posted the Statement of seven Ambassadors of the United States of America to Ukraine on the support of Ukrainian-American cooperation.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The Document was published after the Statement of the representatives of Ukrainian politics, civil society, and the expert community in the defence of the strategic partnership between our countries had been issued. The latter was initiated by the Kyiv Security Forum. The statement emphasizes that over the past three decades, the United States and Ukraine have developed a broad and robust relations that serves the interests of both countries - " countries that share values such as democracy, liberty, and human freedom. Ukraine’s success in developing as an independent, stable, democratic state with a strong market economy, anchored to European institutions, advances the US interest in a more stable and secure Europe."

"The bilateral relationship has long enjoyed wide bipartisan support in the United States, including in Congress and from both Republican and Democratic presidents alike. It has also enjoyed support from a broad political spectrum in Ukraine."

"We have worked over the years to build and strengthen the US-Ukrainian strategic partnership established in 1996. We thus are disheartened by efforts to inject Ukraine into America’s domestic politics as the 2020 US presidential election approaches," - the Statement says,

"Those efforts advance a false and toxic narrative, one with no basis in the reality of US-Ukraine relations, in order to weaken the relationship between the United States and Ukraine and sow division within our two countries. That serves neither country’s interests."

"We strongly condemn these efforts to divide our two countries and call on officials in both to avoid steps that will only erode the bilateral relationship and alienate our countries from one another," stated the Ambassadors.

The Statement is signed by: Ambassador (Ret.) Roman Popadiuk, 1st US Ambassador to Ukraine Ambassador (Ret.) Steven Pifer, 3rd US Ambassador to Ukraine Ambassador (Ret.) Carlos Pascual, 4th US Ambassador to Ukraine Ambassador (Ret.) John Herbst, 5th US Ambassador to Ukraine Ambassador (Ret.) William Taylor, 6th US Ambassador to Ukraine Ambassador (Ret.) John Tefft, 7th US Ambassador to Ukraine Ambassador (Ret.) Marie Yovanovitch, 9th US Ambassador to Ukraine

Read more: Statement On the Ukrainian-American Strategic Partnership

Arseniy Yatsenyuk, the Chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum, the Prime Minister of Ukraine in 2014-16, wrote that the Statement of the US Ambassadors to Ukraine is a de facto response to the statement of Ukrainian public to American politicians and society in defense of the Ukraine -USA strategic partnership.

"This exchange of messages is unique in the history of our relationship. It proves the exceptional importance of the problems we have raised in these texts," - he stated in his Facebook post.

Arseniy Yatsenyuk, expressed gratitude to all the Ambassadors of the United States who signed this petition.

"I believe that our efforts will benefit the interests of both nations," - Arseniy Yatsenyuk wrote.

In his Facebook post, Danylo Lubkivsky, the former Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine and the member of the Board of Open Ukraine Foundation wrote that the Statement by former US Ambassadors to Ukraine in response to the Statement of the Ukrainian politicians, diplomats and civic activists is a "unique Transatlantic exchange".

"This means that the cause for concern is exceptional. At the same time, it shows the strength and readiness of honest people to resist both ill-considered and dishonest actions of politicians and the efforts of Moscow's agents."