Kyiv confirms 29 new cases of coronavirus in past 24 hours

Kyiv city’s cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 grew to 2,739 as of May 27, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The number of city residents diagnosed with COVID-19 disease has grown by 29 people over the past day. Four healthcare workers are among them," Klitschko said at a briefing on May 27.

Three persons have died of the coronavirus in Kyiv over the past day, bringing the total death toll to 64.

Among the people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv city in the past day are 12 women aged 34-67 years and a 9-year-old girl. In addition, 14 men aged 35-99 years, and two boys aged 10 and 13 years have fallen ill with the coronavirus.

Ukraine confirmed 21,905 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of May 27, including 321 new infections in the previous day.