Ukraine confirms 477 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, taking total to 22,382

Ukraine’s cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 rose to 22,382 as of May 28, according to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 477 persons have fallen ill over the past day. During the entire period of the pandemic, 22,382 people have fallen ill, including 1,627 children and 4,345 healthcare workers," Stepanov said at a briefing on May 28.

According to the health minister, 32 children and 104 health workers have contracted COVID-19 over the past day. Ukraine has recorded 444 recovered cases and 11 deaths related to the coronavirus in the past day.

In total, 8,439 people in Ukraine have recovered and 669 people have died of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Ukraine has conducted 10,298 PCR tests in the past 24 hours, Stepanov said.

The largest number of coronavirus cases over the past day has been reported in Rivne region (74), Lviv region (70), Chernivtsi region (57), and Kyiv city (54).