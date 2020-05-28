Kyiv reports 54 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Kyiv city’s cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 grew to 2,793 as of May 28, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The number of city residents diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease has grown by 54 people over the past day. Eleven healthcare workers are among them," Klitschko said at a briefing on May 28.

Among the people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv city in the past day are 30 women aged 21-78 years and two girls aged 1 and 11 years. In addition, 17 men aged 18-76 years, and five boys aged between 2 and 17 years have fallen ill with the coronavirus.

Ukraine confirmed 22,382 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of May 28, including 477 new infections in the previous day.