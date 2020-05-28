More than 14% of Kyiv coronavirus cases are healthcare workers - Klitschko

More than 14% of Kyiv residents infected with the coronavirus are healthcare workers, Mayor Vitali Klitschko has stated.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"More than 14% of those who have fallen ill [with COVID-19] in Kyiv are healthcare workers. Doctors, nurses, junior staff. Some 403 healthcare workers in the city have contracted the coronavirus, 17 of them are in hospitals. Most of the doctors have become infected while performing their professional duties," Klitschko said at a briefing on May 28.

According to Klitschko, health workers undergo regular tests for COVID-19, in particular those working with coronavirus patients, patients with suspected COVID-19, patients with pneumonia, and those who contacted with those infected.

May 28, Ukraine reported 22,382 coronavirus cases, including 477 COVID-19 infections confirmed in the previous day.

In total, 4,345 medics in Ukraine have contracted COVID-19 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.