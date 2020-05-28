Rada Permits Cameramen And News Photographers To Occupy Press Box From June 1

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has permitted cameramen and news photographers to occupy seats at the parliamentary press box from June 1.

Censor.NET reports citing government website.

This follows from the amendments introduced by Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, into the order on additional measures against coronavirus infection published on Thursday.

On March 12, Razumkov restricted visiting the Verkhovna Rada until April 3 for all the people except for MPs and their assistants.

Watch more: Police attack journalist Kutepov during entrepreneurs’ rally at Cabinet of Ministers. VIDEO