Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas seven times, no loses among Ukrainian soldiers

On May 28, the armed formations of the Russian Federation launched seven attacks on Ukrainian positions in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

As noted, the Russian-occupation troops launched three attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Skhid and four more attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich.

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

The Ukrainian military gave a decent response to the enemy attacks and thwarted hostile armed activity with duty weapons.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have already violated ceasefire once.

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled.