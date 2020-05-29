Ukraine confirms 429 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, bringing total to 22,811

Ukraine’s cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 rose to 22,811 as of May 29, according to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

"Some 429 persons have fallen ill over the past day. During the entire period of the pandemic, 22,811 people have fallen ill, including 1,693 children and 4,411 healthcare workers," Stepanov said at a briefing on May 29.

According to the health minister, 66 children and 66 health workers have contracted COVID-19 over the past day. Ukraine has recorded 495 recovered cases and 10 deaths related to the coronavirus in the past day.

In total, 8,934 people in Ukraine have recovered and 679 people have died of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Ukraine has conducted 10,533 PCR tests in the past 24 hours, Stepanov said.

The largest number of coronavirus cases over the past day has been reported in Chernivtsi region (58), Lviv region (50) and Kyiv city (56).