Another six checkpoints resume working on Ukraine-Moldova border, - Ukraine's Border Guard

On May 29, Ukraine's State Border Guard resumed the work of six checkpoints on the border with Moldova. Two of these are railway road checkpoints.

There are certain circumstances that complicate the procedure on Ukraine-Slovakia border. On May 28, the sides were about to open four checkpoints in Zakarpattya region - Uzhgorod, Tysa, Dyakovo and Malyi Bereznyi. However, Ukrainian border guards claim that there's still no regulation of the passing procedure. The checkpoints are working in the quarantine mode. Cars are only allowed to cross the border as long as a person that crosses the border owns a Slovakian ID that confirms the residence permit.

Earlier this month, the State Border Guard of Ukraine sent the interested central executive bodies a draft of Cabinet of Ministers' decree amending the Action Plan for the Wall, which envisages completion of construction on the border with the Russian Federation in 2025.

Border guards explain the need to extend the deadlines for the implementation of the action plan for the engineering and technical arrangement of the Russian-Ukrainian border with reduced funding, as well as an increase in the cost of construction materials, work and services.