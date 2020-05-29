Kyiv reports 56 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Kyiv city’s cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 grew to 2,849 as of May 29, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"The number of city residents diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease has grown by 56 people over the past day, 17 healthcare workers are among them. One person has died of the coronavirus in the past day," Klitschko said at a briefing on May 29.

Among the people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv city in the past day are 18 women aged 22-73 years and three girls aged 4, 8 and 9 years. In addition, 29 men aged 26-67 years, and six boys aged between 2 and 17 years have fallen ill with the coronavirus.

According to Klitschko, Kyiv city has confirmed 91 cases of recovery in the past day. In total, 597 Kyiv residents have recovered from the disease since the start of the pandemic.

Ukraine confirmed 22,811 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of May 29, including 429 new infections in the previous day.