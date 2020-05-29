Zelenskyi thanks EU for disbursement of EUR 500 mln loan to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has thanked the European Union and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen for the decision to provide Ukraine with the second tranche of the fourth macro-financial assistance (MFA) programme in the amount of EUR 500 million.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Twitter.

"Grateful to the EU and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for a decision on disbursement to Ukraine of €500 mln of the 2nd tranche of the 4th Macro-Financial Assistance as discussed last week. Timely support by our EU friends to support Ukraine’s economy during COVID-19," Zelenskyi wrote on Twitter.

Today, May 29, the European Commission, on behalf of the EU, approved the disbursement of a EUR 500 million loan to Ukraine as part of its fourth macro-financial assistance (MFA) programme.

Read more: Interior minister Avakov reacts to gang shootout in Brovary

As reported, on May 20, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed in a phone conversation the coordination of efforts to overcome the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the coordination of steps for a gradual lockdown exit.