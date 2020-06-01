Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas three times: no loses among Ukrainian soldiers

On May 31, the armed formations of the Russian Federation launched three attacks on Ukrainian positions in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, and heavy machine guns to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

As noted, the Russian-occupation troops launched two attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Skhid and one more attack in the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich.

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have already violated ceasefire once.

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled.