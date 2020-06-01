PM: Epidemiological situation in Ukraine allows to reopen gyms, educational institutions, resume railways traffic

The epidemiological situation in most regions of Ukraine allows us to reopen gyms and fitness centers, educational institutions, and resume interregional traffic and rail transportation from June 1, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

"From today, Ukraine is moving to the next stage of easing quarantine measures. Over the past two weeks, we have seen approximately the same number of new and recovered cases in the country. The epidemiological situation in most regions allows us starting from June 1 to reopen gyms and fitness centres, educational institutions, and launch interregional highway service and rail transportation," Shmyhal wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, the decision to remove certain restrictions in each region will be made by the regional commissions on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations.

Shmyhal noted that normal life is gradually returning to Ukraine, but called on citizens to take care of their health.

As of June 1, Ukraine recorded 24,012 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19.