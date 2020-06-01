Kyiv reports 58 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours – Klitschko

Kyiv city has recorded 3,043 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of June 1, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Over the past day, the number of city residents diagnosed with COVID-19 has grown by 58 people, including 11 healthcare workers. Two persons died of the coronavirus in the past day," Klitschko said at a briefing today.

Among the people who contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv city in the past day are 41 women aged 25-93 years and a 5-year-old girl. In addition, 13 men aged 23-61 years, and three boys aged 7, 15 and 17 years have fallen ill with the coronavirus.

According to Klitschko, Kyiv confirmed six cases of recovery in the past day. In total, 654 Kyiv residents have recovered from the disease since the start of the pandemic.

Ukraine confirmed 24,012 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of June 1, including 340 new infections in the previous day.